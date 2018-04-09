North Korea prepared to discuss denuclearisation with the US?

Find out here

The US has confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to talk to President Donald Trump about getting rid of his nuclear weapons when the leaders meet for the historic meeting, date of which has not yet been set.

Meanwhile, CNN has also reported that the US and North Korea have been holding secret, direct talks.

According to media sources, CIA Director Mike Pompeo and a team have been working through intelligence back-channels to make preparations for the summit.

The communications, still at a preliminary stage, have involved State Department officials talking to North Korea apparently through its United Nations mission, and intelligence officers from both sides using a separate backchannel, according to Reuters.

“The US has confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” a Trump administration official told The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post yesterdat.