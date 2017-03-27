MP Tobias Ellwood pays tribute to victims of last week’s terror attack

A sea of flowers for the victims of last week’s attack

Hero Conservative MP, Tobias Ellwood paid tribute this morning to the victims of last week’s terror attack.

On his way to work he stopped and knelt to read messages across a sea of flowers that have been laid in tribute to those that were killed and also to PC Keith Palmer who was murdered whilst protecting Parliament last week.

Mr Ellwood had said that last week that he was “heartbroken” that he could not save the life of PC Palmer despite his huge efforts and that of the paramedics and colleagues.

Mr Ellwood said in statement last week that he is: “I am heartbroken that I could not do more for Pc Keith Palmer who gave his life in holding the line against terrorism and defending democracy.

“I shall be writing to the family of PC Palmer to offer my sincere condolences.”

“I’m deeply humbled and overwhelmed by the messages of support, especially from the policing fraternity, which I now realise is as close knit as the military’s in supporting its own.”

“I played only a small part that day, doing what I was taught to do, and am honoured to have been invited to join the Privy Council afterwards.

“It is right that we concentrate our thoughts on the victims as we stand side by side to protect all that we hold dear, including our precious values and way of life which will always prevail.”

Last week the Prime Minister, Theresa May praised the Tory MP of his efforts saying: “We will remember the extraordinary efforts to save the life of PC Keith Palmer, including those by my Right Honorable friend the member for Bournemouth East.”

Meanwhile MPs across all parties praised him, with Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron saying: “He was utterly heroic, pure and simple.

“He went above and beyond and did all he could to save a police officer.”

Tony Davis an ex-soldier who was also with Mr Ellwood trying to save the life of PC Keith Palmer said “The MP did a tremendous job and I can’t really commend the air doctor enough.

“They were very professional.”