MI6 spy 'poisoning' case: UK will respond robustly if Russia hand proven, says Boris

The Foreign Secretary also gave World Cup warning to Russia

While addressing the “disturbing incident” in Salisbury, Boris Johnson today labelled the Kremlin “a malign and disruptive force” and assured that the UK will respond “appropriately and robustly” to any evidence of Russian involvement in the collapse of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Both Skripal and his daughter are in intensive care and remain in a critical condition.

The Foreign Secretary also threatened that Britain may pull out of the football World Cup in Russia if Moscow was shown to be behind the mysterious illness that struck down Mr Skripal.

Johnson told MPs: “Police, together with partner agencies, are now investigating. Honourable members will note the echoes of the death of Alexander Litvinenko in 2006.

“And while it’d be wrong to prejudge the investigation, I can reassure the House that should evidence emerge that implies state responsibility, then Her Majesty’s Government will respond appropriately and robustly.”