Metro Bank is the most trusted financial provider for the second year running

Here’s why

Metro Bank, the revolution in British banking, last night won four awards at the prestigious Moneywise Customer Service Awards 2017, including the highly-coveted ‘most trusted financial provider’ for the second consecutive year.

The bank, which prides itself on providing unparalleled levels of customer service and convenience, also walked away with the ‘Best Mobile Banking App’, ‘Best Current Account Provider for Branch Service’ and ‘Most Trusted Savings and Cash ISA Provider’. It was also highly commended in the ‘Most Trusted Current Account Provider’ and ‘Best Current Account Provider for Call Centre Service’ categories.

Craig Donaldson, chief executive officer at Metro Bank said:“I am over the moon that Metro Bank has been recognised so highly by the 50,000 people who voted in the Moneywise awards and would like to say thank you to everyone that took the time to vote for us.

“The breadth of awards we had the privilege to receive, shows that great service is about meeting the needs of our customers however they want to do business with us on the go, in our stores or over the phone – and by providing products that can be trusted.

“Everything we do as a business is with the customer in mind, and our ability to integrate a great digital experience with convenient stores and conversations with real people is a simple but effective model. To have been voted the ‘Most Trusted Financial Services Provider’ two years in a row is testament to the fact Metro Bank is revolutionising British banking and I couldn’t be prouder.”

The Moneywise Customer Service Awards 2017 recognises the country’s most trusted and best-respected financial services companies and was voted for by almost 50,000 people from across the UK.