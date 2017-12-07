Met office warns of cold weather and possible snow for London

Severe yellow weather warning for Britain

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind and possible snow for London and the south east of England. The weatherman also said there was a risk of travel delays due to wintry conditions on Friday and Saturday.

Flurries of snow on Friday can reduce London temperatures to 1C as a Met spokeswoman said there was “a slim chance of snow settling in London.”

“During Friday, increasingly frequent snow showers already affecting parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England will extend across many other northern and western parts of the UK,” said the Met Office.

“Icy surfaces are also likely to be an additional hazard, especially overnight. The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will progressively become confined to northeast Scotland during Saturday.”

The development comes amid reports of Storm Caroline battering northern Scotland today.