Mark Zuckerberg reveals his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica

Data 2 of testimony on Capitol Hill

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg started a second day of testimony on Capitol Hill today, facing more questions from lawmakers about data privacy at the world’s largest social media network.

The 33-year-old billionaire told Senate that his own personal data was included in that of 87m or so Facebook users that was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that has counted US President Donald Trump’s election campaign among its clients.

During the grilling today, Zuckerberg was asked: Do you think you have a moral obligation to run a platform that protects democracy?

Zuckerberg: Yes.

Was your personal data included in the CA breach?

Zuckerberg: Yes.

“Every time that someone chooses to share something on Facebook… there is a control. Right there. Not buried in the settings somewhere but right there,” Zuckerberg further told the US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee.