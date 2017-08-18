Many people stabbed in Finland suspect shot and arrested

BREAKING: Terror attack in Finland…

One person has been shot and arrested after being shot in the leg, by police in the Finnish city of Turku, according to police.

People are being warned to stay away from the city centre, it is unknown at this time if this is terror related attack however, it has been reported the attacker was shouting Allahu Akbar.

Multiple people stabbed in #Turkushouting Allahu Akbar pic.twitter.com/2AQgrMJRox — Waltteri Varjokivi (@varjokivi) August 18, 2017

The attack took place in the Puutori-Market Square area of the city, an image showa a body lying on the ground and covered, local media are saying one personhas been killed. Five women, including one who was pushing a pram and one man are thought to have been stabbed.

A person tweeted: “At least 5 victims, most likely some fatalities one was a woman with a baby.”

South-West Finland polic, Tweeted at 16:40 local time, saying: “Several people stabbed in central Turku. People are requested to avoid the city centre.”

The police is searching for possible more perpetrators in Turku. People are asked to leave and avoid the center of Turku. — L-S poliisi (@L_S_poliisi) August 18, 2017

Finnish police are searching the city for any more ‘possible’ attackers.

Kent Svensson who was an eyewitness, was sitting insise a cafe when he heard “a woman scream, really really loudly”.

Svensson said: “I saw this huge knife in his hand and he was several times stabbing this person who was then on the ground and people running everywhere and into the cafe where we were sat.

“And he was constantly stabbing people. I don’t know what he looked like, I just saw this knife, I just saw this knife… it was just awful.”

Security at Helsinki Airport and at train stations has been reinforced and the Finnish prime minister Juha Sipila said, the government is closely monitoring the operation.

This story is being updated…