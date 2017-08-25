Man ‘shot after attacking soldiers’ with a machete in Brussels

Terror in Brussels

Friday evening a man attacked a group of soldiers with a machete and it is alleged he shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ prior to the attack, he was then shot.

The soldiers suffered slight injuries, to the hand and face, the 30-year old Somali man is alive but in a critical condition, according to Belgian prosecutors.

A prosecution service spokeswoman said: “With the identity that we currently have it is a 30-year-old man who is not known for terrorist activities.”

RTBF the state broadcaster reported that the attack took place in Boulevard Emile Jacqmain.

A witness, Mr MacDonald said on Twitter: “Sound of gunshot, heavy police presence outside.”

Another witness said that he heard “two loud bangs and a load of sirens.”