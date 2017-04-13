M25 crash causes 15-mile tailbacks

13 April 2017 | By Chloé Western

Traffic on the M25

Motorists on the M25 found themselves amongst 15-mile tailbacks due to a crash.

There were huge queues between junction 8 Reigate and junction 9 Leatherhead following a “multi-vehicle” crash on Thursday morning.

Surrey Roads Policing Unit shared an image of the scene, it shows a car upside down in the middle of a motorway.

The tailbacks were as long as 15 miles by midday, Surrey Police tweeted: “Multi vehicle minor injury. We are clearing the lanes as quickly as possible.”

Emergency services were sent to the scene but there were no reports of any serious injuries.

