Luxury private island that featured in Bond films on sale for $85m

Knight Frank has today launched one of the most impressive private islands in the Central Bahamas to market for US$85m.

Little Pipe Cay is a jewel within the archipelago of the Exumas island chain, which has been the incredible cinematic backdrop of Bond films and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Little Pipe Cay makes up one of 365 islands in the Exumas famed for pristine seas, deserted, pure white sandy beaches and sea full of marine life. Over the course of 15 years, the current owners have transformed the previously uninhabited 38 acres of island, to host five elegantly furnished houses for family and guest use, four private beaches as well several hundred feet of dock frontage to accommodate boats.

Edward de Mallet Morgan, Head of Knight Frank’s Caribbean desk said, “It is a great privilege to be exclusively managing the sale of one of the most exciting real estate assets I have ever worked on. A true, once in a lifetime, incredible private island. Little Pipe Cay is what dreams are made of.”

Located 70 miles south east of Nassau and 270 miles from Miami, the island is accessible directly by sea plane. For local amenities, Staniel Cay is less than three miles away by boat and ‘Pig Island’, Big Major Cay famed for its swimming pigs is less than two miles away.