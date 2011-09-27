London's top 20 most influential tweeters: TECHNOLOGY

Our Top 20 tweeters lists continue with Tech, who are the masters of the Twitterverse? Looking at our list it appears tech-journos are ruling the roost on this one.

Ranked by: Twitter influence of the most well-known and most-followed techtweeters in the UK. Influence on Twitter measured by Peer Index.

1. @charlesarthur

Top of the tech list is The Guardian’s technology editor, he’s currently writing a book on Apple, Google and Microsoft so he can muster up more tech insight than your average tweeter.

Tweet typique – “Thanks, am informed now re Microsoft Gold Partner stuff. You have to show competency, hand over some money, bingo: gold status.”

He can add a gold star for twitter peerage at that too.

2. @mikebutcher

When you look at this list who do you expect to be on it? Tech journalists, tick. Founders of tech start-ups, tick. Governmental tech heads, tick.

Well Mike Butcher just about for fills all of those – as editor of TechCrunch Europe, co-founder of TechHub and digital adviser to Boris; he’s the one man band of influential techies.

3. @zee

Ziad Muhmood Kane, or Zee as he likes to be called, is editor-in-chief of The Next Web. The Next Web launched in January 2008 as a spin off to The Next Web Conference. Soon after, the site found a life of its own and the potential for a technology site from an international perspective became a reality.

In his own words “married to an angel, born again geek, likes to grow websites”. We know who to get our gardening tips from then.

4. @guardiantech

News and comment from The Guardian’s technology team. They have, ready for this, 1,676,404 follows.

With the paper’s technology section having fallen under the heavy axe of cutbacks the twitter page may well have taken on all the bereft tech fans desperate for somewhere to go on a Thursday.

4. @jackschofield

Tech journo who covered IT for The Guardian (1983-2010) now content with being the wise pipe-wielding, tech-oracle in The Guardian’s Ask Jack, and in his own words “a jackdaw who tweets fun links about photography, Lego, advertising, art etc.”

5. @thetecheye

Website dedicated to reporting and analysing the very latest tech news – mobile, chips, software, gadgets et al. All under the watchful EYE of editor Mike Magee, co-founder of The Register (or El Reg to its loyal readers) the satirical technology site.

6. @markpack

Head of digital at MHP Communications (www.MHPC.com) and co-editor of Lib Dem Voice (www.LibDemVoice.org) this guy was once the Lib Dem’s head of innovations.

An avid twitter thinker, partial to tweet observations par example – “Take a rummage around the Twitter profiles of people in politics and you will quickly discover a rarely talked about species of Twitterer – the lurker.”

7. @shanerichmond

Head of technology at Telegraph Media, Shane Richmond takes time out from his technology coverage to teach technology journalism at City University.

Richmond has worked at the Telegraph since 1998 and in that time has been a music writer, online head of news and the Telegraph’s first communities editor. He left briefly during the first dotcom boom to become editor of an internet radio station.

8. @hamlesh

Hamlesh Motah sees himself as somewhat of a polymath - serial entrepreneur turned VC, now sitting on both sides of the table, talking tech, finance, and rather randomly motorbikes.

For the last 15 years his main focus has been on technology startups or turnarounds. He currently runs a number of companies, and act as an adviser to others.

9. @dragonjones

Ah the famous Peter Jones, in his own words: “Entrepreneur, Investor, founder of the UK’s 1st Enterprise Academy. Creator of American Inventor in US & Star of Dragons’ Den in UK.”

He has 367,800 followers – heaven knows how many ideas he gets pitched….

10. @marthalanefox

“It’s a good start to a week when the first e-mail in my inbox is from Barack Obama,” posted Lane-Fox in a recent blog – I wonder if he is one of her 24,600 followers?

The coalition’s digital champion Lane Fox shot to cyber stardom when she co-founded lastminute.com back in the early days of the internet. As the UK’s digital champion Lane Fox is spearheading the coalition’s Race Online 2012 campaign an attempt to get nine million people in the UK online.

With a penchant for karaoke she also founded Lucky Voice - lucky us!

11. @gordonmacmillan

Social media editor at Haymarket Media Group who launched Brand Republic the media, marketing and PR site.

MacMillan also blogs on The Wall – a digital blog that helps the marketing, media and communications industries to understand the effects of emerging technology and media change.

12. @timesjoanna

Joanna is community and web development editor for The Times.

She also runs the Hacks/Hackers group an international grassroots journalism organisation with thousands of members across four continents. Their mission is to create a network of journalists (“hacks”) and technologists (“hackers”) who rethink the future of news and information.

13. @iaindodsworth

A man of little words, Tweetdeck founder Dodsworth’s twitter bio reads “Sitting at the back, watching”. But the silicon roundabout entrepreneur does more than that as he is a prolific tweeter and he has only deemed 75 people worthy of a follow.

14. @UKTJPR UK

An account run by the UKTJPR team – that’s UK technology journalism and PR to you and I. The online community created by @AndyLim.

The group runs @uktechnews an aggregate site with News feeds from UK tech sites, including the BBC and the Guardian.

15. @bbcrorycj

The official twitter profile of the BBC’s technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones. Cellen-Jones has been watching the technology scene like a hawk for the last 15 years.

He aims to look at the impact of the internet and digital technology on our lives and businesses. Rory has been described as “the non-geek’s geek”, and freely admits that he came late to technology - but he aims to explain its significance to anyone with an interest in the subject.

16. @emmaljones

Next on the list is Emma Jones - founder of small business support company, Enterprise Nation @e_nation and co-founder of StartUp Britain @startupbritain

Author of no less than four books (mainly about Start-Ups), Emma launched her first business at 27.

17. @markprigg

Science and technology editor over at The Evening Standard. Great social media facts coming from this journo - “Scary stat of the day - for the first time last week half a billion people used Facebook in 24 hours.”

18. @techhub

Bringing the silicon roundabout scene even more chance to evolve and morph into one giants tech start-up machine Tech Hub is

TechHub is the physical hub for the technology start-up community. In the Shoreditch/Old St area it consists of desk spaces, co-working space, meeting rooms and an event space. London is the first space, but will be swiftly followed by others in the TechHub network around the world, so wherever you are, you can connect @TechHub.

Likes to Tweet interesting techie quotes: “I can name prob 15-20 great angels in Europe, but after that I’d be really struggling. US angels really work together.”

19. @huddle

Tweets from the leader in cloud collaboration and content management in the enterprise. These guys enable organisations to effectively manage projects, files and people and always find time for a tweet.

20. @dr_black

Banging the drum for women in tech Sue Black describes herself as a “cheeky geek”. As senior research associate in software engineering at UCL she is privy to many a tech insight which she happily shares with the twittesphere.

Have we missed someone or do you have something to say about our Tweet-tastic techies? Leave your comments below





