Grab FREE passes for England vs Croatia Hyde Park screening

With just three days to go for England vs Croatia semi final, there is no stopping the World Cup fever in the UK. To add to that, as many as 30,000 free tickets will be available for fans to watch the match on a giant screen in Hyde Park. Registration for the ballot begins at 4pm today until midnight.

The tickets will be allocated by a lottery system and all successful applicants will receive an email at around 10am on 10th July which will require confirmation of your attendance within 3 hours of receipt of the email. If round 1 winners do not confirm by the deadline above, alternative winners will be selected and sent an email at approx. 1pm on 10th July 2018, requiring confirmation of attendance within 3 hours of receipt of the email.

London Mayor Khan added: “World Cup fever has gripped London and the rest of the nation and we have all been swept away by the fantastic exploits of Gareth Southgate’s team. “Wednesday evening is a huge opportunity for our boys to do what many of us thought was impossible before the World Cup began and reach the Final.”