Diary now open for bookings at iconic Old Marylebone Town Hall

The diary is now open for bookings at one of London’s most recognisable civil wedding venues, The Old Marylebone Town Hall.

The Town Hall became a celebrity favourite for weddings including Sir Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith.

Reopening in January 2018, the Town Hall will offer intimate ceremonies for four people to larger weddings for up to 100 guests.

Old Marylebone Town Hall was closed in August 2013 for a major refurbishment. The building’s interiors have been transformed with the 1920s features complemented by contemporary furnishings. The exterior and famous stone lions have been restored to their former glory.

The history and showbiz reputation of the venue has led to more than 50 people already booking their weddings for next year – with more coming in all the time.

The seven new reception rooms are named after areas of the city including Westminster, Knightsbridge, Paddington, Marylebone, Soho, Pimlico and Mayfair. Services on offer include marriages, civil partnerships, baby naming ceremonies and vow renewals. The reception rooms will also offer a wine fridge, which will allow guests to stay on after the formalities of the ceremony.

Cabinet Member for Environment, Sports and Community Cllr David Harvey said, “The City of Westminster undertook an £800,000 refurbishment of the space and it’s outstanding. The Old Marylebone Town Hall will once again be offering London’s premier registrars service from January 2018. That fact couples can now have a drink after the ceremony will hopefully encourage some parties to stay on and celebrate at the Town Hall.

“The venue has hosted so many important ceremonies including 20 same sex couples legalising their union on the very first day of civil partnerships in 2005 and there will be many more to come. I strongly encourage couples planning a wedding in London to consider the Old Marylebone Town Hall, one of the capitals most iconic wedding venues.