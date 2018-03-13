London remains World's most popular student city

According to the latest study

Student.com, the world’s largest marketplace for student accommodation, today revealed its most popular cities for students. The global ranking is based on enquiries for student accommodation made via Student.com throughout 2017 to more than 426 popular study destination cities worldwide.

London is the most popular destination, followed by Sydney, Melbourne and Manchester in second, third and fourth place respectively. In addition to the global rankings, Student.com also shared top cities by country for Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the USA.

The top 10 most popular cities globally are:

1. London

2. Sydney

3. Melbourne

4. Manchester

5. Glasgow

6. Liverpool

7. Nottingham

8. Sheffield

9. Los Angeles

10. Birmingham

“Reassuringly, our data indicates that there is still significant interest in the UK as a destination for international students - particularly from Asia and Europe. However, this is not an excuse to become complacent,” commented Luke Nolan, founder and CEO, Student.com. “With global competition for international students increasing year after year, the UK should do everything it can to support the internationalisation objectives of its universities and maintain its attractiveness as a study destination.”

According to the latest data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency, 19 percent of students studying in higher education in the UK are from abroad. At full-time postgraduate level, 53 percent of students are from outside the UK.

Alongside its city rankings, Student.com also shared data around when students book accommodation, when they move in, and how far they’ve travelled. Students who booked accommodation with Student.com in 2017 travelled a combined total of over 95 million kilometres to get to their final destinations.

“Students are still willing to travel far and wide for their studies. Let’s keep it this way,” added Nolan. “It’s important that we all play a part in keeping students globally mobile and making international students feel welcome, whether they’re from a neighbouring country or the other side of the world.”