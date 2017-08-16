Your guide to London's top entertainment hubs

How many have you visited?

London is a city well known for its architecture, history, and stunning sights but did you also know that London has quite the reputation where entertainment options are concerned? That’s right, whether you are just visiting, or you live in London, you will never be at a loss to find that next stop for entertainment. If you’re looking to make the most of your time in the city, you’re going to want to check out this guide to London’s top entertainment hubs.

The Barbican Centre

This is a must-visit location for anyone who has an appreciation of the arts and entertainment in general. The Queen herself has called the area “one of the wonders of the modern world”, despite it being tagged as one of London’s ugliest buildings. This is a performance arts centre that is open all year round. It’s here you’ll find the world renowned London Symphony Orchestra, additional theatres, art galleries, and exhibition spaces. It’s the perfect spot for adults and kids as there is always something going on.

Also found in the centre are restaurants, a roof-top conservatory, live music, and celebrity artists’ “talks” on a regular basis. You’re bound to feel more artistic and inspired simply by visiting the Barbican Centre.

The O2 Arena

If you’re hoping to catch that hot new pop star, legendary rocker, or top selling band then it’s the O2 Arena where you’ll most likely find them. The area seats 20,000 and is home to all types of genres of music as well as sporting events and live comedy acts.

For Those with a Love of Shopping

While shopping may seem like a chore for some, for others it’s their favourite source of entertainment. London has a massive selection of shops to explore from high end designers, to chain retailers, and small unique boutiques. If you’ve got time to spare then you may want to check out one of London’s shopping streets which are lined with various retailers.

Oxford Street is a must-visit for those who can’t get enough of shopping. The street features over 300 different shops in all price ranges and covering all interests. Convent Garden is another lovely area where you will find one-of-a-kind treasures, tasty sweets, handmade items, and all the latest in trendy clothing. This area is also known for its arts and crafts offerings. Meanwhile if it’s fashion you’re after than there is no better place than Carnaby Street. There are 13 streets in this area that are packed full of cafes, bars, restaurants, shops, boutiques, and cafes. You can easily spend a full day browsing through these streets.

Test Your Luck with the Casinos

If you’re feeling lucky, then it’s time to check out one of London’s casinos. There are a number to choose from such as the Hippodrome Casino, The Grosvenor Victoria Casino London, the Empire Casino, and the Kempton Park Racecourse (for horse betting). Each of these casinos has its own personality so there’s a good chance you’ll want to check them all out. If you’re looking for the best option, the Hippodrome Casino is consistently given high marks on the TripAdvisor website.

No Reason to Feel Bored

With so many different events, districts, and sights to visit, there’s no way that you will ever feel bored when visiting or living in London. Sometimes you have to step outside your comfort zone and check out the other areas of the city that you aren’t as used to.