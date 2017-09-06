World renowned broadcaster celebrates the best musicians in Jazz, Blues & Soul

Boisdale Music Awards

On Wednesday, 13 September 2017 Jools Holland take to the stage at Boisdale of Canary Wharf to present the second annual Boisdale Music Awards - a celebration of some of the greatest entertainers in the world of Jazz, Blues and Soul. In attendance will be a host of luminaries who are destined to add their own individual sparkle to the evening.

At last year’s inaugural awards our winners included Lisa Stansfield, Eddie Reader, Clare Teal and Chas and Dave – this year’s line-up of nominees include blues legend and veteran broadcaster Paul Jones (Lifetime Achievement Award), Ginger Baker (Best Jazz Instrumentalist) Mica Paris (Best Soul Singer) Rebecca Ferguson (Best Jazz Singer) Imelda May (Best Female Singer) and Mike Batt (Outstanding Contribution to British Music).

Boisdale also has a unique award for best Boogie-Woogie pianist – last year Jools battled it out on stage with our winner Ben Waters, current pianist with the Rolling Stones. This year our nominees include the amazing Ladyva and Scottish piano virtuoso Daniel Smith.

In a nod to the venue’s strong Scottish heritage, Boisdale is also presenting ‘The Great Scot Music Award’, celebrating the achievements of Scottish musicians in the UK’s music scene. Our nominees for this include Hamish Stuart (Average White Band, Ringo Starr) and Boisdale regular Jim Mullen – one of the greatest guitarists to ever come out of Scotland.

The Boisdale venues are renowned for their peerless and vast selection of whisky, as well as the very best of Scottish produce on their menus. Guests will be served a glass of Bollinger champagne on arrival followed by an opulent three course meal, and throughout the evening award winners and special guest stars will perform.

The 2017 Boisdale Music Awards will be a unique and unpredictable night of live music and great entertainment from some of the finest musicians in the UK with fabulous food and drink served in the most beautiful music room in London.