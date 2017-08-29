Working in the Oil and Gas Industry: Do you have what it takes?

Check this out

Jobs within the oil and gas industry aren’t only incredibly lucrative, they can also take you all over the world. Across a wide range of job roles – from project manager to construction engineer – you could be working right here in the UK or as far afield as Australia.

This opportunity to explore the world, the potential to advance very quickly and an average wage of £80,000 sounds incredibly appealing doesn’t it? But, do you have what it takes?

Do you have the right qualifications?

If you plan to enter this industry through an entry level or technical position – which many do, then it would be in your best interest to have a degree. Although, this is something worth looking in to because not all roles require this and some companies even offer training on the job.

Do you have these skills?

Outside of qualifications, it is also important that you possess the following because these are of equal importance to the technical side of the roles:

· Ability to learn

· Problem solving

· Teamwork

· Attention to detail

· Communication

· Strong work ethic

Are you happy to be away from loved ones for long periods at a time?

Jobs within this industry tend to take you hundreds of miles out to sea, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This means going for weeks at a time without seeing your loved ones – although communications has improved over the years making this easier. Where once you would have had one six-minute phone call a week, which you had to queue up for – you can now Skype at your leisure.

How do you feel about shift work?

These roles could require you to work through the night or two weeks on and two weeks off – so you must be happy to work outside the structure of 9 to 5, five days a week.

Do you mind working closely with others?

You will be working closely with others. In fact if you are on a rig this could mean seeing just these people for weeks at a time and even sharing a confined space during both work and leisure time. You are likely to spend more time with your roommate than your family. If you need you own space this may not be an ideal situation to find yourself in, but if you are a social butterfly who thrives off companionship then you will be well suited.

Have you been working in a different industry for many years?

This is a huge advantage because there are many industries that create transferable skills, particularly construction and engineering. But, the oil and gas sector is made up of much more than engineers and technicians – so whether you are a chef or marine biologist you could still be suitable.

So, do you have what it takes? If you think you do check out the oil and gas jobs available to see which would best suit your skills and experience. It is an exciting time to join this industry and with an estimated 12,000 new entrants expected to join this sector by 2019, in the UK alone, you could easily be one of them.