Woah! This person just landed £760,000 jackpot from a 50p stake
Bingo
A Paddy Power customer has landed a huge bingo win, after scooping a £760,000 jackpot on an online bingo game.
The lucky punter won £765,834 on Beauty’s Beast this week.
The British winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “When I saw the message flash up on the screen, I didn’t feel anything I thought it was an advert so quickly closed it and got back to playing.
“After a few more spins, I exited the game and then saw my balance. I couldn’t believe it, I was in absolute shock, I had to call the helpdesk and confirm I’d really won.
“I had to send my missus a picture of the jackpot win to prove it to her, it was hysterics all over the place.
Related Articles
Five finance tips to help your small business get started
Thu, 29 Jun 2017
Rolls-Royce secures biggest investment in more than a decade with a £150m deal
Thu, 29 Jun 2017
Bank of England’s chief economist says they need to ‘seriously’ consider raising interest rates
Thu, 29 Jun 2017
Blockchain raises $40bn
Thu, 22 Jun 2017