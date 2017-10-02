Wizz Air launches rescue fares for stranded Monarch passengers

Take a look

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe launched today rescue fares of £119 for passengers affected by today’s announcement of all Monarch Airlines flight cancellations.

Passengers in possession of a cancelled Monarch flight reservation between London Luton and Tel Aviv can book via https://wizzair.com/#/rescue/ or via the Wizz Air call centre to fly on Wizz Air’s flights and must bring their original reservation when they travel. Wizz Air launched these unique rescue fares of GBP 119 to minimize disruption to Monarch passengers affected by today’s flight cancellations. The rescue fare is subject to seat availability and passengers are advised to book quickly.

Commitment to London Luton

Currently WIZZ has one based Airbus A320 aircraft at Luton Airport while operating 17 aircraft worth of capacity on Luton routes representing a total of 5.6 million seats on sale in 2017 which is 11 per cent more than the previous year. During the past 12 months, WIZZ carried close to 5.5 million passengers on its Luton routes which represents a 12 per cent growth year on year.

Commitment to the UK

Wizz Air’s first ever flight in May 2004 was from Katowice to London Luton. Today WIZZ’s UK network consists of 79 routes to 41 destinations from 9 airports. In the past 12 months, Wizz Air carried more than 7 million passengers on its low-fare UK routes, representing 14 per cent growth year on year and supporting over 5,400 local jobs in associated industries**. Since the beginning of operations more than 40 million passengers have chosen to travel with WIZZ, taking advantage of its low fares from the UK to Central and Eastern Europe.

WIZZ AIR’S RESCUE FARES

Ceased Monarch Airlines Route Wizz Air Route Days Travel period with rescue fares Rescue Fares* London Luton – Tel Aviv London Luton – Tel Aviv Tue; Thu; Sat; Sun Between 2 October and 5 December 2017 GBP 119

Call Centre

https://wizzair.com/en-gb/information-and-services/contact/contact-us#/

Owain Jones, Chief Corporate Officer at Wizz Air said: “Today’s announcement once again underlines Wizz Air’s commitment to the UK market by offering stranded passengers affected by Monarch’s cancellations rescue fares on Luton – Tel Aviv service of GBP 119. WIZZ has been present in the UK market since its very first flight back in 2004 and we remain dedicated to providing lowest fares paired with excellent on board service to our UK passengers.”