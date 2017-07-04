Wimbledon tipped for five days of rain-affected play
Bookmaker offers even money on six or more and 8/11 for five or less rain stoppages
Betway offers evens for rain to stop play on more than five occasions at this year’s Wimbledon Championships.
It’s shorter at 8/11 for under five rain breaks, suggesting that overcast conditions might not deteriorate into showers, but the leading online bookmaker is also odds-on at 17/20 for play to be forced into a middle Sunday.
Betway also fancy either of the singles finals to be played under the Centre Court roof at 8/13.
In a range of other specials, the firm goes evens for enigmatic Aussie Nick Kyrgios to smash more than four rackets and 8/1 for the semi-final spots to be filled by the top four seeds.
Betway’s Alan Alger, said: “Though the forecast appears dry, you can’t be too sure with British weather at Wimbledon and we think there’ll be around five rain stoppages. The optimists can take 8/11 for five or less rain delays whilst it’s even-money for six or more.
“A few days of rain could clog up the calendar and we’re odds-on at 17/20 for play on middle Sunday for the second time since 2004.”
Betway - Tennis - Wimbledon
Rain stoppage on how many days?
Over/Under (5.5 days)
|Over
|Evens
|Under
|8/11
To play on a middle Sunday
|Yes
|17/20
Any men or women’s singles final to be played under the roof
|Yes
|8/13
Nick Kyrgios - Number of smashed rackets (4.5)
|Under
|8/11
|Over
|Evens
First time winners?
Men’s singles:
|No
|1/50
|Yes
|12/1
Women’s singles:
|Yes
|1/5
|No
|7/2