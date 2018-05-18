Will the royal wedding be the hottest day of the year?

Here’s what you need to know

Leading bookmaker Coral is offering 3/1 for the Royal wedding being the hottest day of the year so far. The firm is odds-on at 4/5 for 20 degrees or higher to be recorded on Saturday and 2-1 for it to rain.



“It looks like Price Harry and Meghan are set for a scorching day as it is odds-on for 20C or higher being recorded, while we have also taken bets on it being the hottest day of the year so far,” said Coral’s John Hill.



Meanwhile there has been a huge gamble on the Queen wearing a green hat at the ceremony, which is now odds-on at 4/6, blue is 4-1 and pink is 6/1.



“All the money has been for the Queen to wear a green hat for the wedding ceremony in what has proved to be a very popular betting market ahead of the big day,” added Hill.



Coral’s Royal Wedding specials



4/5 - 20 degrees or more to be recorded at the wedding on Saturday



2/1 - To rain during Royal wedding



3/1 - Hottest day of the year so far



Colour of the Queen’s hat:

4/6 Green, 4/1 Blue, 6/1 Pink, 8/1 Yellow, 8/1 Cream/Ivory, 10/1 Purple, 10/1 Turquoise, 12/1 Red



Year Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child is born:

4/9 2019, 3/1 2020, 5/1 2021 or later, 33/1 2018



Prince Harry to be clean shaven at the wedding:

1/2 No, 6/4 Yes