Why your Christmas orders could get delayed

With odds of 2/1 on a snowy Christmas in Edinburgh and Glasgow, the home delivery comparison site ParcelHero is warning last-minute orders could miss Christmas Day in the north of England and Scotland.

The home delivery expert ParcelHero is warning that there’s no margin for error for last-minute online shoppers if more bad weather strikes the UK. It says the likelihood of snow hitting the north of England and Scotland again before Christmas means tight delivery deadlines could easily be missed and gifts not arrive in time for the 25th.

Says ParcelHero’s Head of Consumer Research, David Jinks MILT: ‘Christmas comes soonest in the north! With Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday this year, some delivery options are already tighter than last year. But the further north you are ordering items for; the earlier you may need to book because of potential snow. The Met Office is now predicting new hill snow and poor conditions for the north of England and Scotland in the run into Christmas. It’s concerning that Ladbrokes is now offering 2/1 on a snowy Christmas in Edinburgh and Glasgow.’

Advises David: ‘I’m sorry to sound like Scrooge, but it’s absolute humbug to leave orders much after 20th December (already final order date for stores such as Harvey Nicks and Liberty) if we see a return to winter wonderland conditions. ParcelHero’s Christmas shipping Christmas shipping online tool is now live again, with all the major stores’ final online Christmas order dates. But if your order is being delivered to an area where snow is likely, use the tool as a guide to when you should have ordered comfortably before – rather than a final order date!’

David singles out for warning the growing number of shoppers planning to take advantage of Christmas Eve ordering from Argos, Amazon, Curry’s or PC World. ‘Ladbrokes is now offering 3/1 on Leeds, Bradford and Manchester being hit by snow for Christmas – and Sun Bets is even offering these odds for London Heathrow! You are not going to look clever if you delay ordering gifts until Christmas Eve to snaffle last minute bargains, only to find more snow has hit your area and deliveries are delayed until after Christmas!’