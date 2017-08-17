What are the odds for the most followed teams in the Premier League?

Can you guess?

In an article published here on LondonlovesBusiness we revealed who are the most passionate fans in England. The list had two London teams in the top three, West Ham United came first, with Liverpool in second, and Tottenham Hotspur in third. The rest of the list is completed in order by Leicester City, Stoke City, Manchester City, Huddersfield, Swansea, AFC Bournemouth, and Burnley.

But is that unconditional love repaid by the teams on the pitch? Let’s see how the bookkeepers think about these clubs chances in the new season of the Premier League.

We’ll start with the top teams, West Ham United has terrible odds at 500/1. It’s clear that the hopes for a championship lives only in their fan’s hearts. Liverpool’s chances are a little more decent at 16/1, they are the sixth ranked team in the odds and they do have a pretty good team, but they will need to figure out the situation with Coutinho first.

Tottenham has good odds as well, they come in at fourth place with 7/1. We know that they have not made any spectacular transfers, but they kept their “big four” together and continuity is very important in football and very underrated at the same time. If all this information puts you in “punter mode” you can check out one of the bookmakers, you’ll find the best odds available.

Bookkeepers are not giving Leicester City any chances, and maybe they should have learned a lesson with all the money they lost a year ago, but we have to admit the possibilities a pretty slim. The “Foxes” have 200/1 odds. There isn’t much hope to be had there. Stoke City has it even worse at 750/1 odds, we expect the “Potters” to have a good season, especially if Jese Rodriguez plays to his full potential, he can really be a difference maker, but the title is still out of reach.

Manchester City has the sixth most passionate fan base and they are favorites to win it all this season with 11/8 odds. With Pep Guardiola directing the orchestra from the bench and superstar forward Sergio “Kun” Aguero leading the attack, the “Sky Blue” team is the one to beat this year. It’s easier said than done, but they are really packed with talent in every line: Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi, and John Stones on defense; Kevin de Bruyne, Fernandinho, and David Silva in the midfield; and Aguero and de Jesus upfront. Amazing squad all around, that is the reason they are poised to lift the trophy at the end of the season.