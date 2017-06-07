Voters lack confidence in politicians when it comes to personal finance

Over 42m Brits feel most politicians do not understand day-to-day money problems

Noddle, the free-for-life credit reporting service, today releases research highlighting a worrying lack of confidence in political parties and their candidates ahead of the general election on Thursday 8 June, over 42m Brits 83 per cent believing most politicians do not understand day-to-day money problems.

Low awareness of politicians’ impact on personal finance

The research shows that three-quarters of the respondents are aware that the actions of politicians do impact their personal finances. Yet, when asked about the impending election and voting intentions, four out of 10 said that they did not trust any party to help their personal finances.

Politicians viewed as being out of touch by many

It appears that people with the lowest income (75 per cent) and older generations (79 per cent) are the groups most likely to support the view that politicians are out of touch with voters’ everyday finances. This may account for why, despite eight out of ten respondents being registered on the electoral roll (according to The Electoral Commission), Noddle’s research found only five out of ten are planning to use their vote this week.

For better or worse

When asked about their financial situation, 20 per cent said they felt worse off than the last general election, with half of the respondents neither feeling better, nor worse off than the last time the nation went to the polls to vote in MPs. A quarter of people earning between £45,001 - £55,000 said they felt better off in 2017 than they did at the 2015 general election, while a similar number who are earning between £15,001 - £25,000 said they feel they are worse off than two years ago.