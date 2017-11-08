Viewers claim the ‘F-bomb’ was dropped in the new M&S Christmas advert

8 November 2017 | By LLB Reporter

Paddington Bear

What do you hear?

I am sure by now we have all seen this year’s Christmas advert by M&S, Paddington Bear is dreaming of his much loved marmalade sarnies when he hears a noise outside his bedroom window.

In case you have not seen it, here it is.

Viewers are claiming online that this year’s Christmas advert by M&S, featuring Paddington Bear appears to show Santa, aka the burglar, saying the F-bomb at the end of the advert.

 Instead of the burglar saying, “oh thank you, little bear” some confused viewers are claiming he said “f*** you” instead.

However, some hear what think is the “F-bomb” whilst others dont, what are you hearing?

At end of the advert, the burglar, who has now been changed over night just like the old Christmas film scrooge, with thanks to a marmalade sandwich, hugs Paddington Bear and ‘does’ say: “Oh thank you little bear.”

