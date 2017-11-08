Viewers claim the ‘F-bomb’ was dropped in the new M&S Christmas advert

What do you hear?

I am sure by now we have all seen this year’s Christmas advert by M&S, Paddington Bear is dreaming of his much loved marmalade sarnies when he hears a noise outside his bedroom window.

In case you have not seen it, here it is.

Genuinely thought the fella said “f*** you little bear” at the end ngl, otherwise cute ad https://t.co/vlMWpfJiQu — Megan Green (@MeganGreen_x) November 7, 2017

Viewers are claiming online that this year’s Christmas advert by M&S, featuring Paddington Bear appears to show Santa, aka the burglar, saying the F-bomb at the end of the advert.

@marksandspencerThe advert with Paddington is good but at 1:11 Santa does say ‘F&@k you little bear’ im sure of it ;-) — Bob & Flo (@wickwar) November 7, 2017

Instead of the burglar saying, “oh thank you, little bear” some confused viewers are claiming he said “f*** you” instead.

However, some hear what think is the “F-bomb” whilst others dont, what are you hearing?

#MarksAndSpencer really dropped the ball on that #PaddingtonBear Christmas ad, ‘fuck you little bear’ is what I hear anyway — Thomas Hugh (@TommyTrainWreck) November 8, 2017

At end of the advert, the burglar, who has now been changed over night just like the old Christmas film scrooge, with thanks to a marmalade sandwich, hugs Paddington Bear and ‘does’ say: “Oh thank you little bear.”