UK travel industry faces service pressures in Brexit backlash

Here’s what has gone wrong

With 45m Brits holidaying last year, new research finds that outstanding levels of customer service could bring in £3.6bn additional income for the UK travel sector.

The survey from The Institute of Customer Service also looked at potential losses for the sector. When asked what factors would stop them from following through with a booking, half of consumers cited unhelpful staff, rudeness and insufficient website information – meaning inefficiencies and attitudes could cost travel companies more than 22 million customers per year.

Yet, despite Brits tightening their purse strings, 57 per cent are still willing to pay more for guaranteed levels of customer service to ensure an enjoyable holiday experience.

Based on these findings, The Institute of Customer Service is calling on the UK travel industry to focus on driving up their customers’ experience, or face drastic loss to custom and revenue. Amidst economic uncertainty, The Institute argues that this will help to ensure loyalty amongst holidaymakers, safeguarding future custom and, with it, the bottom line.

Jo Causon, CEO of The Institute of Customer Service, said: “With the value of the pound set to match the euro, British consumers will become more cautious of their spending and, consequently, more aware of what they are receiving in return for their money.

“Our research shows that a poor reputation for customer service could cost holiday companies millions of customers, and much more in pounds. This clearly demonstrates the importance of service to meet the evolving demands of the post-Brexit holidaymaker. The UK travel industry has a huge opportunity to respond with a real focus on speed, efficiency and making the customer feel valued through delivering personalised experiences.”