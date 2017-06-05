UK ranked second fittest country in the world

The best countries ranked for fitness, sleep duration, steps and active moments

Fitbit, the leader in the connected health and fitness market, today reveal that the UK earned second position for the world’s fittest country title. Aggregated and anonymous data from over 20 million Fitbit users*, reveals the average number of steps, active minutes, ‘Reminders to Move’ goals met, sleep duration and resting heart rate. With Brits racking up 7 hours, 14 minutes and 44 seconds of sleep, 24.3 active minutes whilst they’re awake and an average of 8,539 steps each day.

“Whether you’re obsessed with HIIT workouts or like to keep fit by running or simply walking your dog in your local park, keeping active is vital,” according to fitness expert and Fitbit Ambassador, Professor Greg Whyte OBE. “As a nation we should always be striving to lead a healthier lifestyle, from getting better quality sleep to keeping active each and every day

The top 10 fittest countries

Despite the hygge loving Nordic countries and clean-air nations Switzerland and Netherlands placing highly overall, the UK’s determination to keep fit sees the nation climbing the rank of the fittest countries in the world, Fitbit data reveals.

Ireland United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Switzerland Denmark Spain Finland Germany New Zealand

The data also reveals the nations who get the most sleep, with UK Fitbit users coming out on top as Brits get an average duration of 7 hours, 14 minutes and 44 seconds per night - the highest quality of shuteye than anywhere else in the world.

Top 3 countries with the longest duration of sleep per night Rank Country Average sleep duration per night 1 United Kingdom 7h 14m 44s 2 Netherlands 7h 13m 30s 3 Finland 7h 12m 13s

Despite being good at hitting the pillow, Brits are lagging slightly when it comes to hitting the pavements. According to Fitbit, the UK as a nation takes an average of 8,539 steps a day, whereas users in Spain represented the country with the highest number of steps per day, with an average of 9,023 daily steps.

Top 3 countries ranked by most steps per day Rank Country Average daily steps 1 Spain 9,023 2 Switzerland 8,964 3 Hong Kong 8,956 6 United Kingdom 8,539

In addition to nabbing the number one spot for average daily steps it seems the siestas work well for the energy rates of Spaniards as Fitbit users from Spain rack up 27.9 active minutes per day, according to the data.