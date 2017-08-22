Travel chaos expanded during August Bank Holiday weekend: Here are alternative routes

No trains to or from Euston

There will be no trains in and out of Euston station over the weekend due to engineering works for HS2.

Passengers are being advised to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary over the bank holiday weekend as ‘significant maintenance’ works takes place between London Euston and Watford Junction.

The closures will also clash with on-going works at Waterloo and part-closures at Charing Cross and Liverpool Street on the busiest tourist weekend of the year.

A statement on the National Rail website said: “Network Rail is carrying out upgrade work at London Euston in preparation for your new highspeed railway HS2, part of Britain’s Railway Upgrade Plan.

“As a result of this upgrade work NO trains will run to or from London Euston.

“To help minimise disruption to passengers, whilst the railway is closed Network Rail is also carrying out significant maintenance work between Watford Junction and London Euston.

“If at all possible, you are advised not to travel on Saturday and Sunday and travel on the days either side of the Bank Holiday weekend.

“It is anticipated that trains on other routes will be very busy throughout the Bank Holiday. No trains will be running in or out of London Euston.”

Customers are advised to check before they travel using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.

Here are the recommended alternative routes:

Caledonian Rail sleeper services on Friday night from Scotland to London are diverted to arrive at London Kings Cross.

Sunday night trains from London will start from London Kings Cross. These services will run via the East Coast Mainline and will not call at Preston and Carlisle



London Midland services between Northampton / Milton Keynes Central and London Euston will not run. Customers can use their tickets on certain Tube service.

Trains which normally run between Crewe / Birmingham New Street and London Euston will only run as far south as Northampton.

Customers are advised to travel on the following routes:

On Saturday, a half hourly rail shuttle service will run between Northampton and Hemel Hempstead. Customers should then use replacement buses between Hemel Hempstead and Stanmore (London Underground station) then London Underground trains to / from London.

On Sunday, a half hourly rail shuttle service will run between Northampton and Milton Keynes. Replacement buses will run between Milton Keynes Central and Stanmore (London Underground station) then London Underground trains to / from Londo

London Overground train services between Watford Junction and London Euston will not run.

Replacement buses will run between Watford Junction and Harrow & Wealdstone. Customers should then use London Underground between Harrow & Wealdstone and Queens Park and local buses between Queens Park and London Euston (Euston Square)

Southern - On Saturday, trains will only run between Shepherds Bush and Clapham Junction. On Sunday there will be no service between Milton Keynes Central and Clapham Junction.

Customers for stations between Milton Keynes Central and Shepherds Bush / Clapham Junction Should use London Midland replacement buses between Milton Keynes Central / Watford Junction and Stanmore. Then London Underground between Stanmore and London Victoria via Euston Square and Southern train to / from Clapham Junction.

Virgin Trains customers wishing to travel to / from London are advised to use the following alternative routes, your ticket to be accepted on the below routes.

Glasgow Central - customers should use ScotRail between Glasgow and Edinburgh and Virgin Trains East Coast between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross.

Lockerbie / Carlisle / Oxenholme - customers should travel using Northern via Carlisle and Newcastle and then Virgin Trains East Coast to / from London Kings Cross.

Lancaster / Preston - customers should travel via Leeds and use Virgin Trains East Coast between Leeds and London Kings Cross.

Manchester Piccadilly - customers should use TransPennine Express via Huddersfield and Leeds and then Virgin Trains East Coast to / from London Kings Cross

Liverpool / North Wales / Nuneaton - customers should travel via Nuneaton then use CrossCountry to Leicester then East Midlands Trains to / from London St Pancras International.

Macclesfield / Stoke-on-Trent - customers travel via Birmingham and use Chiltern Railways between Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone.

Birmingham New Street - customers should use Chiltern Railways between Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone.

Coventry / Rugby - customers should use CrossCountry to Leamington Spa then Chiltern Railways to London Marylebone.

Tamworth - customers should travel via Birmingham and use Chiltern Railways between Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone.

Customers please note that train service from / to Holyhead will only run between Holyhead and Crewe until 12:00 Monday.

Chiltern Railways Trains will run to a revised timetable and will ONLY run between Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August

Trains will be EXTREMELY busy. Queueing systems will be in place at Birmingham Moor Street, Leamington Spa and London Marylebone

Please do not travel on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August unless absolutely necessary.