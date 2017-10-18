Train travel tips: Book your train ho-ho-home for Christmas now to save money

£24m of savings to be made with Trainline

With Christmas a mere 68 days away, Trainline‘s advance train booking window is now open to give travellers the opportunity to get the best possible price for their festive travel.

Last year, Trainline customers made an incredible £24m of combined savings by booking their train tickets in advance – equivalent to 227,488 first class open return tickets from Birmingham New Street to London Euston, 9.6m packs of mince pies or 24,024 samples of the new iPhone X.

This year, Trainline is giving customers an early start to Christmas savings, with an at-a-glance snapshot of all the opportunities to save money when buying Advance ticketswith the launch of the UK’s first ever train ticket price predictor. Price Prediction uses billions of data points to predict when Advance train tickets are set to increase in price over time, helping travellers save an average of 49 per cent per journey, if customers bought their Advance ticket on the day they first searched for their journey.

The busiest day for Britons thinking about and booking their travel home for Christmas this year, is predicted to be Friday, 27 October, based on last year’s Trainline ticket sales.

When it comes to travelling, however, based on last year’s bookings, Trainline predicts that Saturday, 16 December could be the busiest day for taking a train during the Christmas period this year, with Birmingham New Street to London Euston topping the list as the busiest route:

Top 10 Most Popular Routes 2016 (Lapland not included) If booked today, the cost of a Standard Class Advance Single for travel on Saturday 16December If booked in six weeks’ time*******, price prediction predicts the cost of a Standard Class Advance Single for travel on Saturday 16 December will be: 1 Birmingham New Street – London Euston £16 £21 2 Manchester Piccadilly – London Euston £23 £38 3 London Euston – Manchester Piccadilly £23 £32 4 London Euston – Birmingham New Street £8 £11 5 Coventry – London Euston £6 £10.50 6 London Kings Cross – Edinburgh Waverley £47.50 £55 7 London Euston – Liverpool Lime Street £17 £33 8 Peterborough – London Kings Cross £16.50 £19 9 Liverpool Lime Street – London Euston £28 £38.50 10 Leeds – London Kings Cross £36 £43

Trainline brings together the best fares from all train operators, meaning wherever you need to get to for your Christmas getaway, you can, at the cheapest price, when booking in advance with Trainline.