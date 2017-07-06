Top five phone scams people fall victim to

Survey reveals details

With 90 per cent of people in the UK receiving between five and 30 nuisance calls per week, telephone scams are still causing major problems for consumers. The issue has become so widespread that almost a fifth of UK adults admit they have been a victim of a telephone scam.

The YouGov survey commissioned by CPR Call Blocker, makers of the best selling call blocking device in the UK, also revealed the top five scams people are falling victim to in the UK:

Computer virus scam – being called by so-called ‘Microsoft Windows Support’ who inform you of a virus on your computer and asked for your passwords to fix it Bank account or HMRC scam – someone claiming to be from the bank or HMRC saying there is a problem with your account/tax bill, requesting security details including PIN Pensions and investments scam – you are told about an ‘unmissable’ investment opportunity or offered pension liberation or bonuses Missed calls scam – you receive a message asking you to call back a number which is a premium rate line Lottery/prize scam – you are told you have won a large prize and are asked to pay a processing fee or call a premium rate line to claim your prize

While many of us are becoming increasingly savvy when it comes to spotting a scam, 17 per cent of those questioned have lost money to scams in the last 12 months. Of those, 31 per cent only lost between £1 and £50, 21 per cent lost between £100 and £500, but 13 per cent lost between £500 and £10,000, with 4 per cent were scammed out of over £10,000.

Bryony Hipkin at CPR Call Blocker, comments: “Scam and nuisance phone calls continue to be a major problem for consumers in the UK and it’s often the most vulnerable people in society who are falling victim to telephone scams. Scammers have a real knack of finding people when they are at their weakest and most vulnerable and they really exploit that. I want to encourage people to stay in touch with elderly loved ones. A lot of scammers are using the tactic of getting to know that person, becoming a friend to them and then on the fourth or fifth call they start making the request.

“Our customer base tends to be those aged 55 and over who want to eliminate nuisance and scam calls for good. By being able to block nuisance phone numbers through the touch of a button, our customers have seen a 90%-100% reduction in the number of calls received depending on how they choose to use the product.”