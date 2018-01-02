This month set to be coldest January on record

Brrr…

Leading bookmaker Coral made it 6-4 (from 2-1) for this month to end as the coldest January on record in the UK after a cold start to the new Year. The firm is offering evens for the wind speed to reach as high as 100mph in mainland UK before the week is out as Storm Dylan continues to batter the country, while it is 2-1 for snow to fall in London this week.

“It has been a cold start to the New Year and the betting suggests temperatures aren’t going to increase anytime soon as the odds have been cut for this month to end as the coldest January on record in the UK,” said Coral’s John Hill.

“With Storm Dylan continuing to disrupt the nation, we are offering just evens for the wind speed to reach as high as 100mph in mainland UK this week, while we are not ruling snowfall in London,” added Hill.

Coral’s weather specials

Evs Wind speed to each as high as 100mph in mainland UK this week

6-4 This month to be coldest January on record in the UK

2-1 Snow to fall in London this week