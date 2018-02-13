According to new research

Almost half of Brits admit to engaging in a workplace romance according to new Monster research, which revealed 44 per cent of us have been involved with a colleague at some point during our careers. However the notion of the workplace fling may be long dead – the average office romance now lasts four years.

Despite that, a third of Brits (33%) still say they regret becoming involved with a colleague, with having to suffer inappropriate comments (12%) and feeling unprofessional (11%) two of the top reasons cited.

The research also highlighted that the younger generation are less likely to have an office romance. Only a third (33%) of 16 – 24 year olds admit to having one, compared to 55 per cent of 35-44 year olds, who were the most likely age group to have had an office dalliance.

Tips for a successful office romance