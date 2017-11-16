The weirdest things requested at Travelodge

Prepared to be amazed

Today, Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel chain has revealed the most bizarre requests that some of its 18 million customers have asked whilst staying in one of its 552 hotels during the last 12 months.

The Travelodge hotel teams across the length and breadth of the UK receive thousands of strange requests every year and London provides some of the strangest oddities ranging from:

Can I dock my yacht in your car park? (London Tower Bridge)

Do you have direct access to the underground station via your reception? (London Vauxhall)

Can you arrange for me to get married in St Paul’s Cathedral? (London Covent Garden)

Which train goes to Hogwarts (London Kings Cross)

Are you able to stop the rain? (London Ealing)

Can you ask the emergency services to turn down their sirens when they pass the hotel? (London Liverpool Street)

Can I have a sea view room? (London Wood Green)

Please could you pretend to be my PA for the day? (London Farringdon)

Will you wrap all my Christmas presents whilst I attend a meeting (London Central Southwark)

Can you call me out of my next meeting and say that I have a train to catch? (London Marylebone)

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “Our hotel teams at our 552 Travelodge’s annually look after 18 million business and leisure customers. Every day they go above and beyond to help customers. Just recently our receptionist at Doncaster M18 Travelodge, Karen Dyas was asked to deliver a baby, which she did. However, there are some requests that our hotel teams cannot help with, such as: finding a train to take a customer to Hogwarts, building a helipad on top of Edinburgh Central Travelodge hotel and directing an American couple to where they can see wild haggis.”