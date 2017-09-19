The ultimate guide to Italian wines launches in London 2018

Are you a wine lover?

Daniele Cernilli, aka DoctorWine, the highly acclaimed international Italian wine critic, is the man behind The Ultimate Guide to Italian Wines 2018, which launches in London on Tuesday 10 October at London’s Piccadilly Le Meridien Hotel.

Now in its fourth year (and the third year in English), the guide has gone from strength to strength featuring 3,000 wines reviewed from 1,000 wineries, with the 2018 edition highlighting 92 top-rated wines. Over 600 of the wines featured bear an on-shelf price of below 15 euros, a most reasonable price for the quality displayed, giving the consumer the chance to try something new.

On Tuesday, 10 October, Daniele Cernilli will be accompanied by over 30 producers who will be presenting their awarded wines to the media and the wine trade, between 1 pm and 5.30 pm. Among the participants is the winner of the Dessert Wine of the Year Category, the Decugnano dei Barbi winery from Umbria with its Orvieto Classico Pourriture Noble 2015, an elegant and very distinctive botrytis wine.

Other exhibitors include the leading Alto Adige Wine Estate Elena Walch, Piemonte’s Nicola Bergaglio, one of the best producers of Gavi di Gavi, several from Tuscany and Sicily, whilst Cantina Cesari from Veneto, already a global success story for its Amarone, is a new entry.

Daniele Cernilli said: “Italy has gone through a radical transformation in both viti and vinicultural techniques. Great wines, now acclaimed worldwide, have come onto the market, bringing a renewed appreciation of what Italy has to offer. The wines reviewed in the Ultimate Guide exemplify this change.”

Comprehensive and accurate yet easy to read and understand, the Ultimate Guide takes the reader through a plethora of Italian wines, selecting those which best represent both historic and new wineries. The RRP if £15 and the guide will also be available on Amazon.