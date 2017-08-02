The Duke of Edinburgh makes his final royal engagement

Here’s what he did

Wednesday, Prince Philip, 96 met with the Royal Marine Commandos to celebrate his historic retirement after nearly 70-years of service.

Prince Philip who was a former Royal Navy officer and is also the Captain General of the Royal Marines was praised for his role by a senior Royal Marine officer and it was said that Prince Philip is a “wonderful figurehead for all Royal Marines to look up to.”

Lieutenant Colonel Gary Green said: “It’s an honour for the Armed Forces having the Duke of Edinburgh’s last public engagement with the Corps and the Royal Navy - it’s brilliant, we’re delighted.”

Green added: “The Duke of Edinburgh is all about challenges, he’s all about charity work and helping people and having somebody like the Duke as head of the Royal Marines, it just helps the Corps with our own challenges.

“With somebody who’s head of the Corps, who’s quite exceptional in what he does, it makes the Corps exceptional, it builds our Commando spirit and he’s a wonderful figurehead for all Royal Marines to look up to.”

Prince Philips association with the Royal Marines started on 2 June, 1953 after the King George VI, he took the role of Captain General.

Prince Philip may undertake certain events with the Queen on occasion in support of her.