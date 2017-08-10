The cost of love: Britons reveal the biggest sacrifices made for a relationship

Do you agree?

A new study has revealed ‘moving to a new town/city’ to be the biggest sacrifice Britons have been willing to make for their current partner, with London, Liverpool and Bristol the most common UK cities respondents were likely to have relocated to for love.

New research has found that just under a fifth of Britons have had to end a friendship with a close acquaintance in order to please a partner, with just less than 1 in 20 needing to give up a beloved pet or animal for the sake of a romantic relationship.

The survey, conducted on behalf of www.web-blinds.com, polled a total of 2,876 UK adults aged 18 and over in a bid to uncover exactly what sacrifices Britons are willing to make in order to maintain a relationship with their partner . All those taking part were in relationships at the time of being questioned.

All respondents were given an extensive list of answers and were asked to state what they felt had been the biggest sacrifice they’d made for their current relationship; with the top 10 answers emerging as follows:

1. Having to relocate to a new city/town in the UK - 20%

2. Having to end a friendship - 18%

3. Giving up a hobby/passion - 14%

4. Lending/giving my partner money - 9%

5. Agreeing to not have children – 8%

6. Having to change careers - 6%

7. Having to stop smoking - 4%

8. Having to give up a pet/animal – 4%

9. Accepting the fact I won’t get married - 2%

10. Having to give up the ‘single’ lifestyle – 1%

To find out more about the Britons that classed relocating for a partner as the biggest sacrifice they’d made, relevant respondents were asked to state the town or cities that they’d been required to move to in order to avoid a long-distance relationship, with London (17 per cent), Liverpool (8 per cent) and Bristol (6 per cent) the three most common answers.

When the same individuals were also asked to state how long they’d been with their partner before making the decision to relocate to be with them, the average answer was revealed to be 1 year and 3 months. When also asked to state how far (in miles) they’d moved for the relocation, the average emerged as 70 miles.

Finally, all respondents taking part in the study were asked if they resented their partner for the sacrifices they’d made for the sake of their relationship, with more than one quarter (26 per cent) agreeing that they did, and the remaining 74 per cent admitting any sacrifices made had all been worth it long term.