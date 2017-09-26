The cost of an overseas’ city break plummets by as much as 39 per cent year on year!

Sofia comes from nowhere to be crowned the cheapest city break destination from the UK this autumn

As pricing data released today shows that the cost of going away on a bargain city break this autumn has dropped by up to 39 per cent in a year, the cheapest city break destination from the UK this autumn/winter 2017 has been revealed as….. Sofia, Bulgaria. TravelSupermarket, the holiday price comparison site, which compares city break prices across the holiday market, has uncovered the overseas destinations which offer the cheapest holidays (2 nights’ hotel accommodation and a return flight from the UK) from now until the end of the year.

New entrants on the best bargain overseas’ breaks list, Sofia and Warsaw, take the top two spots and Eastern European cities as a whole take a quarter of the top 20 places for the best bargain overseas’ breaks. More established destinations including Lisbon, Geneva and Venice which were all in the top ten bargain autumn city breaks list last year are nowhere to be seen this year. But 2017 isn’t just about Eastern Europe. Cities such as Cologne and Naples also make the bargain grade, with the prices of autumn/winter city breaks to the two destinations dropping by as much as 35 per cent and 39 per cent respectively, year on year.