The 2017 structural awards global shortlist is revealed today

The Institution of Structural Engineers reveals the shortlist for the prestigious, globally-recognised Structural Awards 2017, featuring 43 entries selected from 119 projects.

Now in its 50th year, finalists include:

Bahá’í Temple of South America – nine sided place of worship in Chile: Image credit: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

Adele 25 Stage – A mega touring stage the size of house that can be put up in a day: Image credit: OPS Structures Ltd

Apple Kunming Pavilion - a glass pavilion is located in Shuncheng Mall plaza in Yunnan, China. With 24 doors, its main purpose is to forms and open entrance allowing people to enter the store from all sides. Image credit: Integrated Design Associates Ltd

Apple Union Square - Located on San Francisco’s Union Square, the new Apple Store involved the addition of a new superstructure over a functioning basement ballroom and corridors. The project consists of three volumes: the Store, the Bar Building, and the Plaza. Image credit: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

Amesbury School Visual Arts Centre - A light, contemporary design to foster engagement and learning, with a tree growing up the middle of the structure. Image credit: Agnes Sanvito

Chadstone Shopping Centre, Melbourne- Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne offers a glimpse into the future of commercial and retail buildings. The roof structure is glazed with quadrilateral panels of varying sizes. This project created a roof form that combines an efficient form, planar fabricable panels and an elegant boundary.Image credit: Atelier One

British Airways i360 at Brighton - British Airways i360 is the world’s tallest moving observation tower. Located in Brighton, it carries 200 passengers at a time in a circular glass viewing pod, which rises slowly from beach level to a height of 138m. The tower is 162m high and only 3.9m in diameter holding the Guinness Record for the “world’s most slender tower”. Image credit: Jacobs

National Tai Chung Theater - The Taichung National Theater is one of the most structural ambitious spaces constructed in the last decade. The main structure, free-form doubly curved reinforced concrete shell, is a single continuous surface. It is an innovative combination of a sophisticated construction technology and local knowledge and craftsmanship. Image credit: Edmund Sumner

Pump House– A sophisticated mezzanine in a Victorian pump house building entirely formed with 1.2m x 0.7m cast iron plates that interlock to form both the floor and balustrade. Image credit: Agnese Sanvito

Crow’s Nest– A dramatic holiday home on the Jurassic Coast clifftops of Ware, near Lyme Regis, on the south coast of Dorset. Nestled at the base of a slope, the site is within an active landslip zone and the original building had experienced irreparable damage through repeated, severe ground movements. Image credit: Eckersley O’Callaghan

The winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony which takes place on Friday 17 November 2017 at The Brewery, London.

