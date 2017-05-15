Tesco and Spoon Guru partnership takes the fuss out of finding the right food

Here’s how

Tesco has today announced a partnership with Spoon Guru to help its customers with specific diets and tastes quickly and easily find food suitable when shopping online. It marks the latest step in Tesco’s efforts to make healthier choices a little easier for customers, colleagues and communities across the UK.

By adding Spoon Guru’s innovative online technology and expertise in nutrition to Tesco’s leading online shopping platform, Tesco.com, shoppers can more easily make food choices that exactly fit their individual food preferences.

The partnership is a first for UK grocery retail and will provide Tesco customers with a unique online and mobile shopping experience free of charge.

When shopping online Tesco customers will be able to filter their food searches, including food intolerances, such as lactose or nuts, and specific dietary requirements including vegetarian, vegan, low fat, and low salt.

The new service will be available on the Tesco.com mobile app from next week before being rolled out to its full online platform in the summer.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco Chief Customer Officer comments: “We want to make it easy for customers to shop with us online and help them make the right food choices, so we’re really excited to be working with Spoon Guru.”

“Adding their technology to Tesco.com is another little help for customers, and we hope it will make a big difference to those with specific diets and tastes.”

Markus Stripf, CEO of Spoon Guru, comments: “We know from our own research that 54 per cent of UK adults followed a diet in 2016. Whether due to a lifestyle choice, allergies or intolerances, Britain’s dietary needs are vast and using technology like Spoon Guru, retailers can make shopping much simpler, easier and a more pleasurable experience.”

“From inception, our goal at Spoon Guru was to support the millions of people who struggle with intolerances, allergies and specific dietary needs and we are thrilled that Tesco recognises this and is partnering with us to evolve a game-changing solution for the population’s changing dietary needs.”

Earlier this month, Tesco launched its ‘Little Helps to Healthier Living’ campaign, including lower prices on hundreds of products, including fruit and vegetables, and helpful ‘little swaps’, many of which contain lower levels of salt, fat and sugar than the standard alternative.