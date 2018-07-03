Tennis legend Federer leaves Nike for this $300m deal

Here’s the brand name

Tennis legend Roger Federer has signed a new deal with Japanese clothing firm Uniqlo after ending his decades-long partnership with Nike.

The contract is reportedly worth $300m guaranteed over 10 years, which would be one of the largest endorsement agreements ever. His Nike sponsorship expired in March, and reports say Uniqlo’s offer was too rich to match.

“It’s a global opportunity with a lot of exciting plans,” Federer’s agent Tony Godsick told media, adding: “Mr. Yanai, CEO of Uniqlo, is really excited to grow Roger’s brand in Asia and around the world. Everybody knows Roger has a tremendous appetite for fashion. It was a great relationship with Nike and this is going to be, too — one that carries well beyond Roger’s playing days. Long term, we can create wonderful things together.”

According to ESPN, the deal could be even more lucrative for the 36-year-old Swiss player as it includes the right for his team to sell some patches on his shirt. Nike did not allow this.