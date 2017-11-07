Send money to friends in Messenger - now in British Pounds

New payment system launched

Messenger is introducing peer-to-peer payments in the UK, offering a convenient and secure way to send and receive money in Messenger threads, making it fast to send money to friends without leaving a conversation. Messenger has also added a falling animation of £££s for a touch of fun.

This is the first time Messenger has extended p2p payments since launching in the U.S. in 2015 and since then, p2p payments in Messenger have been widely used to make life more seamless. Some recent Messenger research has shown it’s not just the transactional act of paying someone back, it’s the emotional importance of doing so: Reciprocity fosters happiness and builds trust. Messenger heard that people often want better ways to express themselves when sending money - for example adding accompanying text, emoticons, pictures and GIFs. Messenger is the best place to do many of these things, so it’s bringing functionality to the art of conversation.

David Marcus, head of Messenger said: “Our research shows the top reasons for sending money include celebrations, social, and festive occasions; it’s those everyday moments we’re trying to make a little easier - we’ve seen that in the U.S. most people use payments in Messenger to send less than $50 at a time.”