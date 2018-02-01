Save money by going abroad for the weekend

According to new data

Today, new data collected by digital current account Loot, ranked 20 of the most popular city breaks across Europe by price, uncovering that it can be cheaper to go abroad than to stay in the UK.

With the cost of flights at an all-time low, and the impact ‘social bragging’ on Instagram has had on those under 30, there’s never been a more popular time for Brits to jet away for the weekend. Loot, a digital current account aimed specifically at those aged between 16-30, analysed over 1,200,000 transactions and ranked 20 of the most popular European cities based on a number of categories, including cost of flights, accommodation, the average price of drinks, the average price of food and entertainment costs. Sofia came out as the cheapest location for a weekend getaway, costing just £122.45 per person, thanks to low-priced flights and accommodation as well as cheap food, drink and entertainment.

Sofia was closely followed by Prague (£188.57) and Berlin (£191.07). Surprisingly even after flights all three cities came out as cheaper than London, where the cost to spend an average weekend hit £293.08. Total costs for other UK cities, excluding flights, included Manchester (£244.64), Birmingham (£201.91) and Edinburgh (£185.71).

Amsterdam (£369.55) was found to be the most expensive city to visit, closely followed by Reykjavik (£364.85) in part down to expensive alcohol prices, but also high accommodation and entertainment costs.

City Total cost for 2-night weekend getaway* Amsterdam, Netherlands £369.55 Reykjavik, Iceland £364.85 Dublin, Ireland £324.93 Vienna, Austria £324.84 Stockholm, Sweden £324.59 Paris, France £322.84 Dubrovnik, Croatia £320.41 Venice, Italy £315.65 London, UK £293.08 Lisbon, Portugal £292.79 Athens, Greece £285.35 Seville, Spain £284.37 Manchester, UK £244.64 Brussels, Belgium £219.56 Birmingham, UK £201.91 Warsaw, Poland £196.85 Berlin, Germany £191.07 Prague, Czech Republic £188.57 Edinburgh, UK £185.71 Sofia, Bulgaria £122.45

In terms of the average amount people spent on a weekend’s entertainment, Vienna was the most expensive (£111.38) closely followed by Amsterdam (£108.87) and Athens (£103.16). Whilst those in Sofia got the cheapest thrills, with the average cost of a weekend’s entertainment costing just £18.12.

Ollie Purdue, founder and CEO of Loot commented: “Travelling abroad has never been so affordable and it’s no wonder young Brits are flocking overseas to spend their weekend away. Surprisingly, our analysis shows that it can actually be cheaper to go abroad for the weekend, rather than stay at home. Thankfully, a Loot card is the perfect travelling companion, allowing you to spend abroad using the live exchange rate with no added fees.”