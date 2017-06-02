Ryanair to let passengers check in 60 days in advance

New scheme revealed

Ryanair has announced that customers who purchase an allocated seat for their flight can now check-in up to 60 days in advance, the latest improvement delivered under Year 4 of its “Always Getting Better” programme.

All Ryanair customers may select and purchase their preferred seat online, both on the Ryanair.com website and mobile app, from the time of booking right up to 2 hours before their scheduled departure, and in turn can check-in online and on the app, from between 60 days and 2 hours before their flight.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: “We are pleased to introduce 60 day check-in for customers who purchase an allocated seat, the latest customer initiative as part of our “AGB” programme, doubling the check-in window and providing more choice to consumers.

While we continue to innovate, the one thing that won’t change is our low fares, and our customers will still enjoy the biggest and best choice of destinations, with the most on-time flights and a fantastic onboard experience, as we continue to grow our fleet, traffic and routes.”