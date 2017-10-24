Ryanair to delay new cabin baggage policy until next year

Here’s what it said

Ryanair confirmed today that it will delay its new cabin bag policy until 15th January 2018 to allow customers more time to adjust to the changes, particularly during the busy Christmas period. Ryanair’s new bags policy includes cuts to checked bag fees (from €35 to €25) to encourage more customers to check in bags and reduce the volume of carry-on bags.

Ryanair has announced the following bag policy changes on all flights:

From 6th September 2017:

The check-in bag fee was cut from €/£35 to €/£25 for all bags

The check-in bag allowance increased from 15kg to 20kg for all bags

From 15th January 2018:

Only Priority Boarding customers (including Plus, Flexi Plus & Family Plus) will be allowed to bring two carry-on bags on the aircraft

All other (i.e. non-priority) customers will only be allowed to bring one smaller carry-on bag on board, while their second (bigger) wheelie bag will be placed in the hold (free of charge) at the boarding gate

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said:

“We will delay the introduction of our new cabin bag rules until 15th January 2018, to allow our customers more time to familiarise themselves with the policy changes. From Jan, we will be restricting non-priority customers to one small carry-on bag (their wheelie bag will be placed in the hold, free of charge at the boarding gate) which will speed up the boarding of flights and eliminate flight delays.

We have already introduced the first phase of the new bag policy which offers our customers lower bag fees for a 33 per cent increase in their check-in bag allowance. This will lead to fewer customers with 2 carry-on bags at the boarding gates, which is causing flight delays.

The new cabin bag policy will be implemented for all travel after 15th January 2018, and we hope our customers will enjoy the savings of our new simplified bag policy.”