Rule Britannia! British fans voted the most passionate in Europe

10,500 European supporters vote British fans most sporting

British football fans have been voted the most passionate fans in Europe, according to a new study from UEFA Champions League sponsor Mastercard.

‘The 12th Man’ study explored how far fans will go in support of their team, be that via money spent, distance travelled, or social factors such as sacrificing relationships and when they first saw a game live.

The first question asked which fans do you perceive to be the most passionate, based on positive definitions such as atmosphere created, commitment made and dedication to away support - resulting in a comprehensive victory for British fans, as voted for by their European peers.

Almost one-third of all respondents listed British fans as the most passionate – ahead of Spanish fans and Italian fans who came second and third place respectively. The much-lauded German support finished a surprisingly low fifth place, just behind Turkish fans.

Ryan Giggs, Mastercard ambassador for the UEFA Champions League, commented: “I have been very fortunate to play all over the world during my career, but it comes as no surprise to me that British fans are considered the most passionate. Those European nights were among the best of my life, and the travelling support always played a huge part.”

Ann Cairns, president, International Markets at Mastercard, said: “The Champions League has created so many memorable moments in football, but it’s also the supporters who help create that magic. Our sponsorship of the tournament encapsulates this priceless sporting spirit.”