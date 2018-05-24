Revealed: UK's wealthest householders

ONS reports on regional gross disposable household income

In 2016, England was the only country of the UK with a gross disposable household income (GDHI) per head above the UK average, but the strongest growth compared with 2015 was in Scotland, at 1.2%.

London had the highest GDHI per head where, on average, each person had £27,151 available to spend or save; the North East had the lowest at £15,595 and this compares with a UK average of £19,432.

This is not surprising considering that Kensington & Chelsea and Hammersmith & Fulham were the areas showing the highest overall GDHI per head (£58,816), more than three times the UK average; Nottingham had the lowest GDHI per head at £12,232.

UK total gross disposable household income (GDHI) in 2016 was £1,276 billion. Of that, 86.1% was in England, 7.7% was in Scotland, 3.9% was in Wales and Northern Ireland had the lowest share of total GDHI in 2016 at 2.3%.

In terms of GDHI per head in 2016, all the top 10 local areas were in London or the South East; the bottom 10 were more widespread but were confined to the North West, Yorkshire and The Humber, East Midlands, West Midlands and Northern Ireland.

Top 10 GDHI per head