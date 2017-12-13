Revealed: The UK’s best Christmas markets

Take a look

Christmas is no longer a single day in the calendar for us to celebrate, but a full season of events and traditions, from Christmas Light switch-ons and office Christmas parties, to festive themed restaurant menus, television programmes and even fashion trends (got your Christmas jumper ready this year?).

But if you’re feeling more like Ebeneezer Scrooge than Elf, nothing will get you in the festive spirit quite like a trip to the Christmas Markets. Come November, the joyful Bavarian markets start to pop up across the UK, bringing with them toys, trinkets and treasures to make the perfect gifts for just about everyone, as well as plenty of delicious food and tempting tipples. Christmas Markets in some cities have even taken the festivities a step further, with unique attractions to make them extra special.

In celebration of the UK Christmas markets many Brits flock to in the winter time McCarthy & Stone, leading retirement housebuilder, have surveyed their customers and followers to find which of the most most-Googled Christmas markets came out as the all-time favourite.

The overall vote breakdown of top destinations is as follows:

Edinburgh - 23.04 per cent

Bath - 15.71 per cent

Birmingham - 15.18 per cent

York - 10.47 per cent

Bristol - 8.90 per cent

Nottingham - 7.85 per cent

Liverpool - 6.28 per cent

Cardiff - 4.71 per cent

Leeds - 4.19 per cent

Exeter - 3.66 per cent