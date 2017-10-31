Revealed: The top-earning dead celebrities

31 October 2017 | By LLB Reporter

Michael Jackson

Forbes reveals all

As an overview of the top five; Michael Jackson tops the list once again, making him the highest paid dead celebrity for the fifth year in a row, with a whopping $75m. 

Gold legend Arnold Palmer takes the no.2 spot with earnings of $40m as sales of Palmer-branded clothing do very well in Asia, and AriZona beverages produces 400 million cans of its Arnold Palmer line per year. 

Charles Shulz ranks third with $38m despite MetLife retiring Snoopy and Charlie Brown from its ad campaigns. 

Elvis Presley finishes fourth with $35 million, up from last year’s $27 million sum thanks to the new $45 million Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex and recently-opened hotel The Guesthouse at Graceland. Bob Marley rounds out the top five with $23 million, boosted by sustainability-focused House of Marley audio products and the Marley Beverage Co.

The full list:

1Michael Jackson$75,000,000
2Arnold Palmer$40,000,000
3Charles Schulz$38,000,000
4Elvis$35,000,000
5Bob Marley$23,000,000
6Tom Petty$20,000,000
7Prince$18,000,000
8Dr. Seuss$16,000,000
9John Lennon$12,000,000
10Albert Einstein$10,000,000
11David Bowie$9,500,000
12Elizabeth Taylor$8,000,000
13Bettie Page$7,500,000
 TOTAL$312,000,000

