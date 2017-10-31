Revealed: The top-earning dead celebrities

Forbes reveals all

As an overview of the top five; Michael Jackson tops the list once again, making him the highest paid dead celebrity for the fifth year in a row, with a whopping $75m.

Gold legend Arnold Palmer takes the no.2 spot with earnings of $40m as sales of Palmer-branded clothing do very well in Asia, and AriZona beverages produces 400 million cans of its Arnold Palmer line per year.

Charles Shulz ranks third with $38m despite MetLife retiring Snoopy and Charlie Brown from its ad campaigns.

Elvis Presley finishes fourth with $35 million, up from last year’s $27 million sum thanks to the new $45 million Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex and recently-opened hotel The Guesthouse at Graceland. Bob Marley rounds out the top five with $23 million, boosted by sustainability-focused House of Marley audio products and the Marley Beverage Co.

The full list: