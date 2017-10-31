Revealed: The top-earning dead celebrities
Forbes reveals all
As an overview of the top five; Michael Jackson tops the list once again, making him the highest paid dead celebrity for the fifth year in a row, with a whopping $75m.
Gold legend Arnold Palmer takes the no.2 spot with earnings of $40m as sales of Palmer-branded clothing do very well in Asia, and AriZona beverages produces 400 million cans of its Arnold Palmer line per year.
Charles Shulz ranks third with $38m despite MetLife retiring Snoopy and Charlie Brown from its ad campaigns.
Elvis Presley finishes fourth with $35 million, up from last year’s $27 million sum thanks to the new $45 million Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex and recently-opened hotel The Guesthouse at Graceland. Bob Marley rounds out the top five with $23 million, boosted by sustainability-focused House of Marley audio products and the Marley Beverage Co.
The full list:
|1
|Michael Jackson
|$75,000,000
|2
|Arnold Palmer
|$40,000,000
|3
|Charles Schulz
|$38,000,000
|4
|Elvis
|$35,000,000
|5
|Bob Marley
|$23,000,000
|6
|Tom Petty
|$20,000,000
|7
|Prince
|$18,000,000
|8
|Dr. Seuss
|$16,000,000
|9
|John Lennon
|$12,000,000
|10
|Albert Einstein
|$10,000,000
|11
|David Bowie
|$9,500,000
|12
|Elizabeth Taylor
|$8,000,000
|13
|Bettie Page
|$7,500,000
|TOTAL
|$312,000,000