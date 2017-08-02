Revealed: The biggest worries for people when they are away on holiday

New research reveals all

Philips Lighting has today released findings that reveal the top things holidaymakers worry about whilst away. Despite one third (36 per cent) of vacationers only taking steps to prepare their property the day or even hours before they leave, 81 per cent of those surveyed, fear leaving their home unattended. The findings also revealed how smart home technology, such as Philips Hue, could be an effective way to ease holiday stress levels with almost half of people surveyed (45 per cent) stating they would be less worried if they could automate their lights in their home while away, using their phone.

The study of over 8,000 adults across six countries - USA, Germany, UK, France, the Netherlands and Sweden - found that aside from being burgled, worries about leaving the house varied from forgetting to empty the bins (15 per cent) to leaving food in the fridge (18 per cent). One third (36 per cent) of Swedes have doubts as to whether they have left their hair straighteners or other electricals on, a third (34 per cent) of Americans worry about their pets being lonely, while plants in the house or garden dying are a concern for over a third of Germans (35 per cent). Overall the Dutch and Germans are the most relaxed with around a quarter able to kick back and enjoy their summer vacation, worry free (25 per cent and 23 per cent respectively).

Contrary to stereotypes that we get more fearful with age, the research revealed the opposite with worry levels decreasing as we get older. Younger people were particularly concerned about leaving their lights on (31 per cent) and revealing on social media that they were away and their home empty - via posts on Facebook or holiday snaps on Instagram (24 per cent). They were also concerned that passers-by would be able to see their house unoccupied (30 per cent), compared to the other age groups. Over 55 year olds indexed lower than average with three quarters (73 per cent) surveyed saying they would worry about their home while on summer holiday, compared to 90 per cent of 18-24 year olds.

Looking to solutions, 18-24 year olds were most open to using technology to ease these holiday worries, with two thirds (65 per cent) feeling less worried if they had an app to remotely control their security system including lights, sound system, and appliances. However, with little time spent preparing for their time away it’s often too late to use this technology to give holidaymakers the reassurance they need.

“This research reveals the benefits that remote access to our homes can bring, especially in giving holidaymakers peace of mind whilst away from home. The away from home control functionality is one of the most used and highest valued features in our Hue app.”