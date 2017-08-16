Revealed: Most passionate football fans

Take a look

With the Premier League season kicking off over the weekend, Trainline reveals that West Ham fans are the most dedicated to following their team away.

When looking at ticket sales from the team’s nearest home station to the nearest away team station this weekend, the data reveals that more West Ham supporters were willing to go the distance to follow their home team as they played Manchester United, followed by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs’ fans.

Despite West Ham fans flocking to Old Trafford in earnest to see their new signings including Joe Hart and ex- Man U player Javier Hernandez in action, supporters may have been disappointed with the end result, with West Ham losing 4-0 to United, while Liverpool fans faced similar frustrations, with their 3-3 against Watford following Miguel Britos’ equalising header. Spurs fans on other hand would have been delighted to make the journey up north, with Tottenham coming out on top with a 2-0 win against Newcastle.